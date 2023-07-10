Kate Middleton taking a big step for the sake of monarchy this year

Kate Middleton is now thriving in her role as a royal as she is gearing up to have a busy year.

According to a royal insider cited by OK! Magazine, the Princess of Wales, 41, is taking on more responsibilities than ever as it is important for the monarchy.

“She’s taking on more engagements than ever before,” the insider revealed. “She feels like it’s more important than ever for the monarchy that she’s seen out and about and that people don’t just associate her with relaxing all summer.”

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, Kate and Prince William have had to step up to take on the duties that would have been assigned to the former.

“King Charles is so happy that Kate wants to take on extra events and duties,” the insider noted. “Especially because the British people are more able to come out and see her in the summer, so she’s getting to be with an audience who waits all year for time off to meet her.”

Previously, a body language expert pointed out that Kate exuded ‘massive confidence’ as she attended the Wimbledon solo.

Body language expert Darren Stanton noted that her “body language is always genuinely open, with plenty of open palm gestures. When Kate walks, she is obviously very graceful and poised, but her posture, shoulder placement and pace also signify massive confidence.”

He added that now Kate is “very independent and clearly isn’t afraid to take on any engagement without her husband Prince William”.

He surmised, “She is very confident now - more so than ever. She has got that inner source of force field that Princess Diana once had.”