 
menu menu menu

Kate Middleton taking a big step for the sake of monarchy this year

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Kate Middleton is now thriving in her role as a royal as she is gearing up to have a busy year.

According to a royal insider cited by OK! Magazine, the Princess of Wales, 41, is taking on more responsibilities than ever as it is important for the monarchy.

“She’s taking on more engagements than ever before,” the insider revealed. “She feels like it’s more important than ever for the monarchy that she’s seen out and about and that people don’t just associate her with relaxing all summer.”

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, Kate and Prince William have had to step up to take on the duties that would have been assigned to the former.

“King Charles is so happy that Kate wants to take on extra events and duties,” the insider noted. “Especially because the British people are more able to come out and see her in the summer, so she’s getting to be with an audience who waits all year for time off to meet her.”

Previously, a body language expert pointed out that Kate exuded ‘massive confidence’ as she attended the Wimbledon solo.

Body language expert Darren Stanton noted that her “body language is always genuinely open, with plenty of open palm gestures. When Kate walks, she is obviously very graceful and poised, but her posture, shoulder placement and pace also signify massive confidence.”

He added that now Kate is “very independent and clearly isn’t afraid to take on any engagement without her husband Prince William”.

He surmised, “She is very confident now - more so than ever. She has got that inner source of force field that Princess Diana once had.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles’ ‘slimmed down’ monarchy poses a big problem for the royal video

King Charles’ ‘slimmed down’ monarchy poses a big problem for the royal
Brad Pitt breaks silence about upcoming Formula 1 movie: ‘I’m a little giddy’ video

Brad Pitt breaks silence about upcoming Formula 1 movie: ‘I’m a little giddy’
'Barbie' writer Noah Baumbach ditches film's world premiere amid WGA strike

'Barbie' writer Noah Baumbach ditches film's world premiere amid WGA strike
Amber Heard can rule over Hollywood if she delivers good performance: Expert video

Amber Heard can rule over Hollywood if she delivers good performance: Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded an ‘exercise in sound bites and fury' video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded an ‘exercise in sound bites and fury'
Harry Styles seen with alleged GF Taylor Russell after concert in Vienna

Harry Styles seen with alleged GF Taylor Russell after concert in Vienna
Comedian Matt Rife finds new love following fling with actress Lucy Hale

Comedian Matt Rife finds new love following fling with actress Lucy Hale

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s joint ventures ‘falling apart’, royal expert claims video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s joint ventures ‘falling apart’, royal expert claims
Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner on-stage ‘affection’ was ‘genuine’ and ‘mutual’: Expert video

Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner on-stage ‘affection’ was ‘genuine’ and ‘mutual’: Expert

Amy Schumer unveils reason of her departure from Margot Robbie's 'Barbie'

Amy Schumer unveils reason of her departure from Margot Robbie's 'Barbie'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pal clarifies chances of divorce: ‘Rumors are rising’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pal clarifies chances of divorce: ‘Rumors are rising’
King Charles, Joe Biden meeting agenda disclosed

King Charles, Joe Biden meeting agenda disclosed
Kourtney Kardashian drops special birthday tribute for daughter Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian drops special birthday tribute for daughter Penelope

Lewis Capaldi spotted after showing no mercy to DJ Khaled video

Lewis Capaldi spotted after showing no mercy to DJ Khaled

Lily Collins pens loving note for husband Charlie McDowell’s ‘huge’ birthday video

Lily Collins pens loving note for husband Charlie McDowell’s ‘huge’ birthday
Lana Del Rey apologises for her late arrival at Glastonbury video

Lana Del Rey apologises for her late arrival at Glastonbury
This Morning bosses CONFIRM Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary's job video

This Morning bosses CONFIRM Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary's job
Millie Bobby Brown receives sweet shoutout from fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown receives sweet shoutout from fiancé Jake Bongiovi