 
menu menu menu

Kim Kardashian looks regal as she attends Dolce & Gabbana show

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Kim Kardashian posted a series of photos to her Instagram that displayed the flowing gown
Kim Kardashian posted a series of photos to her Instagram that displayed the flowing gown

Kim Kardashian showed off her regal side as she arrived at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show in Pulgia while donning a jaw-dropping plum gown. The 42-year-old posted a series of photos to her Instagram that displayed the flowing gown.

In one of the photos, she can be seen as she models the gown with off-the-shoulder detailing and a waist tied together with a belt. To leave all the attention for the gown, she matched the dress with a pair of nude heels.

Kim Kardashian looks regal as she attends Dolce & Gabbana show

She accessorized with a pair of gloves as well as a glittering silver ring on her finger as well as dainty earrings. Alongside the gown, her main statement piece was a diamond necklace with a chunky purple sapphire at the front.

Her brunette tresses were pulled up in a half ponytail as they flowed over her shoulders for an effortlessly chic look. She opted for a classic makeup look with a smoky eyeshadow giving a dramatic effect.

Another one of the pictures showed her as she turned her back to the camera and stood over a terrace, showing off the long train of the dress. She tilted her head slightly to the left while the scenery stretched out behind her.

Kim Kardashian looks regal as she attends Dolce & Gabbana show

One close-up shot displayed her makeup look while another showed her posing with her mother Kris Jenner who also attended the event. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton's 'edited picture' becomes target of lewd comments

Kate Middleton's 'edited picture' becomes target of lewd comments

‘Napoleon’ trailer: Joaquin Phoenix is here to rule all video

‘Napoleon’ trailer: Joaquin Phoenix is here to rule all

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t intimidate’ King Charles ‘even if they want to’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t intimidate’ King Charles ‘even if they want to’
Laura Anderson of 'Love Island' confesses pregnancy panic ahead of baby girl's arrival

Laura Anderson of 'Love Island' confesses pregnancy panic ahead of baby girl's arrival
Johnny Depp surprises locals as he visits birthplace of poet Dylan Thomas

Johnny Depp surprises locals as he visits birthplace of poet Dylan Thomas

Meghan Markle needs to teach Prince Harry ‘some work ethic’ video

Meghan Markle needs to teach Prince Harry ‘some work ethic’
Fan fervour shocks Margot Robbie

Fan fervour shocks Margot Robbie
Harry Styles offers tickets to Elina Svitolina after she gifted hers to fans

Harry Styles offers tickets to Elina Svitolina after she gifted hers to fans

Joe Biden meets King Charles at Windsor Castle, discuss climate change

Joe Biden meets King Charles at Windsor Castle, discuss climate change
Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since hospitalization

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since hospitalization
Johnny Depp dons blazer with daughter Lily-Rose name on it for London show video

Johnny Depp dons blazer with daughter Lily-Rose name on it for London show
Robert Downey Jr. teases potential surprise cameo in 'Oppenheimer' with Instagram post

Robert Downey Jr. teases potential surprise cameo in 'Oppenheimer' with Instagram post
Meghan Markle believes she can ‘run Hollywood even better’

Meghan Markle believes she can ‘run Hollywood even better’
BBC to meet police over presenter paying teenager for sexual photos

BBC to meet police over presenter paying teenager for sexual photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘done with cheap shots’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘done with cheap shots’
Despite ditching the lead doll role Gal Gadot attends ‘Barbie’ premiere video

Despite ditching the lead doll role Gal Gadot attends ‘Barbie’ premiere
Ariana Madix drops hint about joining 'Love Island USA's' fifth season

Ariana Madix drops hint about joining 'Love Island USA's' fifth season
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham celebrate daughter Harper’s 12th birthday

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham celebrate daughter Harper’s 12th birthday