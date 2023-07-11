 
King Charles, Joe Biden hold crucial meeting at Windsor

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

King Charles, Joe Biden hold crucial meeting at Windsor

US President Joe Biden and Britain's new King Charles III on Monday met for the first time since the coronation to discuss some crucial issues.

The meeting took place when King Charles's younger son Prince Harry is facing deportation threat in the US over his claims of using drugs as Americans are demanding the government to disclose the Duke's visa application details.

 At their first meeting since the monarch's crowning ceremony, Biden and Charles reviewed an honorary guard at Windsor Castle, with hundreds of uniformed troops and its military band positioned on the grassy quadrangle. 

The band played "God Save the King" upon the King's arrival and "The Star-Spangled Banner" upon the President of the United States' entrance.

The moment marked Biden’s second trip to Windsor Castle since taking office – the president met the King’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her home just outside London in June 2021.

This latest meeting with Charles was a closely watched moment for how the King balances his traditionally apolitical role with a cause he is passionate about that has become a signature priority.

There are speculations that the two leaders could also discuss the disgruntled royal Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who are busy in making their new empire in the US after ditching royal life in the UK.

King Charles, Joe Biden hold crucial meeting at Windsor

Biden has called climate change “the existential threat to human existence as we know it.” The meeting was also closely watched for how the two men interacted. 

The US leader at one point put his hand on the 74-year-old monarch's back, which was described as a "wonderful symbol of warmth and affection" by a royal source who spoke to CNN, denying that this action by the president broke protocol. 

The Source claimed: "[His Majesty the King is] entirely comfortable with that kind of contact – and what a wonderful symbol of warmth and affection it was between both the individuals and their nations!"

Biden places his hand on the back of Charles as they walked in the Quadrangle after ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle.

John Kerry met with private sector company leaders at a climate event. The group discussed barriers to private investment, and Kerry called Monday’s engagement “time well spent,” praising King Charles’ “convening power” on a critical issue.

The attendees, he told CNN’s Max Foster in an interview following the engagement, all “agreed that we need to accelerate the deployment of capital, investment in the new energy economy.”

Kerry declined to comment on King Charles’ first meeting as monarch on a policy issue, but said there was a “great discussion” and characterized it as a “briefing” for the King, who he said “didn’t take part in the meeting” itself.

