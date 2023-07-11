 
menu menu menu

Nicola Peltz dedicates loving birthday tribute to ‘baby sis’ Harper Beckham

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Nicola Peltz dedicates loving birthday tribute to ‘baby sis’ Harper Beckham
Nicola Peltz dedicates loving birthday tribute to ‘baby sis’ Harper Beckham

Harper Beckham rang in her 12th birthday on July 10, 2023, and received a special shout-out from her sister-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The Transformers actress, 28, took to her Instagram on Monday to share a carousel of adorable photos with the birthday girl. In one of the pictures, Peltz showed off the matching butterfly tattoos they had gotten.

“Happy birthday to my baby sis Harper 7 [shining heart emoji] you are the most amazing girl I am so lucky to have you in my life [shining heart emoji] I love you more than you even know! (Can we always match forever??) [loved up emoji],” Peltz captioned the sweet tribute.

Peltz sported her new ink on the small of her back while the daughter of David and Victoria Beckham lifted up her white tank to show off the tat on her side.

In the comments, mom Victoria Beckham left a stream of love hearts.

The Last Airbender actress, who is married to Harper’s eldest brother Brooklyn Beckham, could not be in attendance at the party held in London. The Beckhams had gone all out for their little girl’s special day with bougee celebrations.

Wearing a purple slip dress and carrying a blue handbag, Harper was treated to lunch at Prada Caffè while also receiving a stunning gift from the brand.

The 12-year-old’s famous parents wished the birthday girl with a sweet throwback video compilation done on Harry Style’s song, Golden.

“Happy Birthday my pretty lady keep being beautiful inside and out you are the most amazing little girl a daddy could wish for Daddy loves you,” David, 48, captioned a reel.

Meanwhile, the former Spice Girl posted a photo of her daughter smiling on the playground while wearing a a blue dress and gray hoodie.

“Happy Birthday Harper Seven The sweetest, kindest soul. Your love and energy is a blessing to everyone lucky enough to know and love you. You are our everything We love you so much [sic],” Victoria, 49, wrote in the caption.

More From Entertainment:

'Passions' actor Andrea Evans passes away at 66

'Passions' actor Andrea Evans passes away at 66
Tom Holland admits being addicted to 'alcohol' prior to 'sobriety journey'

Tom Holland admits being addicted to 'alcohol' prior to 'sobriety journey'
Madonna had ‘battle raging’ with team urging them not to postpone tour video

Madonna had ‘battle raging’ with team urging them not to postpone tour
Prince William cuts ribbon of new restaurant and atrium with sweet twins

Prince William cuts ribbon of new restaurant and atrium with sweet twins
Kim Kardashian puts her killer curves on display in sizzling bodysuit

Kim Kardashian puts her killer curves on display in sizzling bodysuit
King Charles tells Joe Biden Prince Harry, Meghan still close to his heart

King Charles tells Joe Biden Prince Harry, Meghan still close to his heart
Kate Middleton was aware of Meghan Markle's intentions?

Kate Middleton was aware of Meghan Markle's intentions?
King Charles, Princess Anne behave like 'naughty little children' at 74 video

King Charles, Princess Anne behave like 'naughty little children' at 74
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's latest Lilibet stunt fails to get spotlight? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's latest Lilibet stunt fails to get spotlight?
Three proofs Prince William does not like 'PDA' like Kate Middleton does video

Three proofs Prince William does not like 'PDA' like Kate Middleton does
Meghan Markle has 'baggage' from attacks, knows she has 'gone too far' video

Meghan Markle has 'baggage' from attacks, knows she has 'gone too far'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'concede defeat'?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'concede defeat'?
King Charles, Joe Biden hold crucial meeting at Windsor

King Charles, Joe Biden hold crucial meeting at Windsor
Prince Andrew faces fresh blow

Prince Andrew faces fresh blow
‘Don’t do it’: Billie Eilish and Finneas weigh in on fans throwing objects at performers video

‘Don’t do it’: Billie Eilish and Finneas weigh in on fans throwing objects at performers

'Meghan Markle is on social media with over 12 accounts' video

'Meghan Markle is on social media with over 12 accounts'
Biden breached royal protocol before meeting King Charles?

Biden breached royal protocol before meeting King Charles?

BTS’ Suga reveals touching reason he wants to be a therapist video

BTS’ Suga reveals touching reason he wants to be a therapist