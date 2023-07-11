 
Tom Holland reveals what strategy he follows to deal with stress

Tom Holland has recently revealed he watched YouTuber Chris Ramsay to calm his nerves.

Speaking on latest episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the Spider-Man star addressed his struggles with mental health.

When Shetty opened up that he watched puzzles and escape rooms to deal with stress, Holland also shared his recommendation.

“You know what you should watch? I admittedly watch it to go to sleep if I'm ever feeling stressed or, like, overstimulated. I watch this guy called Chris Ramsay — he's like a YouTube guy, he's a magician, but I just watch him solve puzzles,” said the Crowded Room actor.

Holland continued, “He buys these Japanese handcrafted puzzle boxes and he just solves them.”

The actor also mentioned that he finds his videos “so relaxing” to see how the entire process works.

“I watch his videos because there's just something about the sound of the wood,” remarked the 27-year-old.

Holland explained, “I'm a carpenter, so I love the craftsmanship and that sort of stuff — I love the way that these pieces are put together.”

The actor further shared that Ramsay’s channel inspired him to play with a few puzzles although he’s “terrible at them”.

“Absolutely terrible, I've had an unsolved Rubik's Cube since I was 11,” recalled the Uncharted actor.

Holland added, “You sit down for four hours, put it down, pick it up, and try and solve this puzzle, and it's amazing.”

