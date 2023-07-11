 
BBC director Tim Davie to be questioned over major scandal

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Tim Davie will also be asked why the presenter was suspended two months after the initial complaint
Tim Davie and BBC's knowledge about the case of a presenter paying a teenager with crack addiction money for sexual pictures is being brought into question. The family of the victim claim that the presenter met the child when they were 17 years old.

The teenager, who is now 20 years old, spoke up about the case through a lawyer and claimed that nothing illegal happened between them and the unnamed presenter while their family questioned how they could afford a lawyer.

However, the family is insisting that they have bank receipts as well as screenshots to support their claims. In the House of Commons, MPs are threatening to reveal the identity of the big-shot presenter.

The mother of the teenager stated: “It is sad but we stand by our account and we hope they get the help they need. We did this to help - and the presenter has got into their head. How did they afford a lawyer? We are so sad,” while their stepfather added: “Without the money, my partner's child would have no drugs.”

Tim Davie will be facing serious questions about how deeply the BBC's big bosses were involved in the case and how is it that they had no knowledge of what was being done by the presenter. He will also be asked to answer why the presenter was suspended two months after the initial complaint was made by the victim’s mother.

