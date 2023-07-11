 
menu menu menu

Gary Stead to continue as New Zealand head coach till 2025

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

New Zealands head coach Gary Stead. — AFP/File
New Zealand's head coach Gary Stead. — AFP/File  

The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has decided to extend men’s cricket team head coach Gary Stead’s contract till the end of ICC World Test Championship 2025 cycle.

NZC had previously decided to go for separate coaches in different formats, however, they now changed their mind and retained Stead as the head coach for another two years.

"With most of our leading Black Caps playing across all three formats, and the culture of the group so strong and positive, we saw clear benefits in supporting the status quo," NZC's high performance chief Bryan Stronach said in a statement announcing Stead's contract extension.

Stead, himself, urged the board in March to consider a separate limited overs head coach but on Tuesday said such a division was probably not suitable for New Zealand.

"We're not a big country ... Our pool of players is a little bit smaller perhaps than other countries around the world," he told reporters.

"It makes the split coaching model probably not quite as relevant as other countries."

He will instead continue to be supported by short-term consultant coaches for individual tours who bring specialist skills or knowledge of formats and conditions overseas.

Recent appointees have included Stephen Fleming, Shane Bond, Saqlain Mushtaq and Thilan Samaraweera.

He will also have the flexibility to opt out of certain tour commitments and have other staff step in.

"I was pretty open with New Zealand Cricket, and sort of explained that the idea of being away for eight or nine months on the road is unsustainable for anyone, players or staff," he said.

"I'm certainly open to new coaches coming in. I don't have to be the head guy, the front guy all the time."

- With additional input from Reuters.

More From Sports:

'Arguably best EVER': Rooney snubs Ronaldo by heaping praise on Messi

'Arguably best EVER': Rooney snubs Ronaldo by heaping praise on Messi
Shehroze Kashif vies with competitors, seeks funds to scale summits

Shehroze Kashif vies with competitors, seeks funds to scale summits
New York Times shutters sports desk, shifts coverage to The Athletic

New York Times shutters sports desk, shifts coverage to The Athletic
'Made an era': Former rival lauds Lionel Messi

'Made an era': Former rival lauds Lionel Messi
FIFA ends Zimbabwe suspension ahead of World Cup qualifiers

FIFA ends Zimbabwe suspension ahead of World Cup qualifiers
What is Wimbledon curfew and how is it disappointing fans?

What is Wimbledon curfew and how is it disappointing fans?
Russian Tennis star Andreeva refuses to shake umpire's hand

Russian Tennis star Andreeva refuses to shake umpire's hand
International League T20 unveils retention list for second season

International League T20 unveils retention list for second season
I'm better than Ronaldo, Messi in terms of representing national team: Indian footballer

I'm better than Ronaldo, Messi in terms of representing national team: Indian footballer
Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic beats Hurkacz to reach quarter-final

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic beats Hurkacz to reach quarter-final
Australia to keep all options on table for fourth Ashes Test

Australia to keep all options on table for fourth Ashes Test
WrestleMania: Roman Reigns breaks Hulk Hogan's record

WrestleMania: Roman Reigns breaks Hulk Hogan's record

WATCH: Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration imitated at a wedding by groomsmen

WATCH: Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration imitated at a wedding by groomsmen
What's the price of Aqsa Afridi's wedding outfits?

What's the price of Aqsa Afridi's wedding outfits?
Major victory for women as Iran allows them to attend top league matches in stadium

Major victory for women as Iran allows them to attend top league matches in stadium
Pakistan women's football team tour to Singapore hangs in the balance

Pakistan women's football team tour to Singapore hangs in the balance
Pakistan becomes Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup champion

Pakistan becomes Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup champion
PCB's letter to PM a 'breach' of norms

PCB's letter to PM a 'breach' of norms