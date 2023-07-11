Jaime Kitt Carson, Taylor Swift lookalike shares her side of the story on TikTok

Following Drake's encounter with a cocktail waitress resembling Taylor Swift at Three Dots and a Dash in Chicago on July 7, the rapper amusingly shared the picture on his Instagram Story, acknowledging Taylor's re-recorded album, "Congrats on the drop sis. Dialed in," he wrote.



In the aftermath, the photo gained viral attention on the internet, with fans reposting it across various social media platforms. Carson, the cocktail waitress and Taylor Swift lookalike in the photo, took to TikTok to address her sudden fame resulting from the photo, garnering over 100,000 likes.

Starting the video, she acknowledged that viewers might not be familiar with her but would recognize the picture. Carson explained, "That's me right there, in the photo that Drake put on his Instagram Story. So here's what happened. He goes, 'Congrats on the drop.' And it was the night of 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'—which was amazing, by the way—I'm a big fan. So I replied, 'Thank you,' playing along," she recounted.



"And he was like ‘You look so much like her. Do you get told that a lot?’ And yeah, I’ve been told that like every day since middle school. But it’s a big compliment because she’s gorgeous.”

Carson then proceeded to recall the moment when Drake asked for a photo together. "He was like ‘We got to get a picture,’” she said. “So his friend took a picture of us, and I asked him to air drop it to me, so I thought that was the end of it. But then I saw upload it to his Instagram Story, and I was like ‘Did he just do that?’”

Following that moment, Carson mentioned that things quickly escalated, with her phone buzzing incessantly due to interview requests. She clarified any potential controversy surrounding the photos, stating, "I didn’t do any of [the interviews] because I didn’t feel like it was the right thing to do. I love Taylor, and I saw the internet thinking it could be like diss or shade, and I never took it that way. I never meant it that way. I just thought it was a funny thing and obviously I can’t speak to his intentions, but he was super nice to me.”

Carson also emphasized that her resemblance to Swift is purely coincidental. “I wasn’t necessarily trying to look like Taylor in that moment. I was just working at my job. This is my normal hair color. I like red lipstick. But yeah since then things have been crazy,” she explained.

To conclude her explanation, Carson mentioned that she is a devoted Taylor Swift fan and finds it strange to now be recognized in public due to the post by the rapper.

“It’s weird seeing your face everywhere as a not famous person. But since then, people have been asking for photos. They’ve been recognizing me. It is wild. Crazy times,” she expressed.