Zayn Malik opens up about fatherhood and being a role model for daughter Khai

Zayn Malik, the music icon, says that he is trying to be a good example for her daughter, Khai, along with saying that he has 'fatherhood to be thankful for'.

Zayn was a guest of Alex Cooper on the latter's podcast, Call Her Daddy, in which he offered a little insight into his life of being a dad, to his fans.

People magazine quoted the British musician saying that he chose to be lowkey lately because of being 'over exposed' after his group's massive global success.

He said, "That's why I took the that I have to, like, not even necessarily do interviews."

Zayn revealed that his daughter Khai, whom he shares with his girlfriend Gigi Hadid, has motivated him to open up again.

The teaser of the episode which releases on Wednesday saw Zayn telling Cooper, "Since I have had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example for her," adding that interview was also to inspire his daughter.

He added, "I used to get a lot of anxiety but now I am doing this because I want her to look at me and say 'My dad's doing this.'"



His daughter Khai is now 2.5 years of age and he is raising her with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Though, the couple separated in 2021 but they are dedicated to raising their daughter together.