Shakira, Lewis Hamilton get cozy in secret night out after British Grand Prix

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira have seemingly made it clear that they cant control their feelings as they reportedly enjoyed a secret night out together to fuel their romance rumours.

The singing sensation and the British racing driver have shot into pole position as one of this year’s most unlikely couples as they are seen getting cozy during their latest outing following the British Grand Prix at the weekend, a media outlet has claimed.

The Waka Waka hitmaker flew in to the UK especially to watch F1 racer Lewis take to the track on Sunday. Afterwards, the couple reportedly spent the night partying with each other at a celebrity haunt.

“After watching Lewis come third at Silverstone, Shakira joined him for a massive party at Tape nightclub. They were on a VIP table together in the venue and the singer was seen locked in conversation with the racer as well as various other members of his entourage," a reveller told The Sun. 

“She appeared to be having a great time and was up dancing close to the table where she had been sitting with Lewis," they added.

The singer, in the past few weeks, has been seen cheering on seven-times world champion at the Grand Prix in Spain and Miami, where she joined him for a luxury boat trip. The two were also pictured enjoying a cosy dinner in Barcelona not long after Lewis had finished racing.

Shakira split from her husband, Spanish footballer Gerard Pique last summer after he dumped her for a younger woman. Lewis has been officially off the market for a while but has been linked to a string of glamorous women.

