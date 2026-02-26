Oprah Winfrey faces backlash after private jet trip to Australia

Oprah Winfrey, American media executive and talk show host, is facing a lot of online criticism after arriving in Sydney, Australia, on a private jet for her upcoming speaking tour.

The trip went viral after The Betoota Advocate shared a post joking about it but photos confirmed she really did fly privately.

All of her fans and followers quickly pointed out the environmental impact, as private jets use a lot more fuel per person than regular planes and people remembered that Winfrey has often talked about being careful with the planet.

Some wrote things like “Do as I say, not as I do,” or wondered why she didn’t just do her talk online to avoid the carbon footprint.

The heated debate over celebrities flying private, however, was going on for years now and a small number of wealthy travelers create a big chunk of aviation pollution and many famous people have been criticised for it such as recently Blackpink.

The TV hot hasn’t responded to any of those claims and people’s backlash yet but the conversation online is still buzzing.

The trip, moreover, has sparked debate over how public figures’ actions are judged against their statements about the environment.