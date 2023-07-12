Pakistan hits back at Israel for lecturing on human rights

Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry building in Islamabad, Pakistan on September 2, 2019. — AFP

FO terms Israel's remark on Pakistan "politically-motivated".

Pakistan's human rights profile on upward trajectory in UPR.

Sherry Rehman also condemns Israel's comments.

ISLAMABAD: After an Israeli representative issued a harsh statement against Pakistan's human rights record a day earlier, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch termed it as a politically-motivated remark, adding that Pakistan can do without Israel's advice on the protection of human rights.

"Israel’s politically-motivated statement is fundamentally at variance with the otherwise positive tone of the session and the statements made by a vast majority of states. Given Israel’s long history of oppression of Palestinians, Pakistan can certainly do without its advice on protecting human rights," she said.

The spokesperson's comments came after The Universal Periodic Report of Pakistan was unanimously adopted by the United Nations Human Rights Council, with Pakistan receiving commendations from various states and civil society organisations for its significant strides in advancing human rights.

During its presentation at the UN Human Rights Council, Pakistan stressed the significance of the Universal Periodic Review process. The government viewed it as an effective mechanism for states to fulfill their human rights obligations through constructive engagement, with minimal politicisation involved.



In the discussion, some speakers commended Pakistan for accepting many recommendations, showing its commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights.



"Pakistan's human rights profile remained on an upward trajectory through the four cycles of the Universal Periodic Review process.

"The fourth review afforded an opportunity to showcase the progress being made and also the challenges faced in Pakistan’s abiding quest to advance rights, freedoms, dignity and better standards for everyone in the country," said Pakistan’s representative.

Meanwhile, Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Sherry Rehman strongly condemned the statement of Israel regarding Pakistan at the UN, saying Israel-India support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its chief had fully exposed the sinister nexus behind the May 9 violence.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar, Sherry Rehman lambasted the PTI chairman for his reported venomous campaign against the state who, she claimed, was ever ready to do anything to please Israel.

"He (Imran Khan) believes that Israel’s violations in Palestine are fine. Today Israel also becomes an ambassador of human rights, but in reality it is doing the opposite," the minister said.

She denounced the PTI chairman for criticising and opposing his arrest. "He asks why the government did this to me? He says he was arrested in a disgraceful way, but he should know that no one is above the law," she said.

"Israel’s blaming of Pakistan in favour of PTI at the UN meeting is highly condemnable. Imran Niazi is part of the camp that is violating the rights of Palestinians. Israel did not speak even on the arrest and indictment of those involved in the Capitol Hill attack.

"What is the motive that Israel is giving recommendations in favour of attacks on Pakistan’s sensitive installations? Why Israel does not speak about human rights violations by India in the Occupied Kashmir?" she questioned.

In fact, it was not about human rights, but about "special sympathy" of Israel with the PTI and its chairman, she added. She said Israel itself had been violating the basic rights of Palestinian people every day for the last 60 years.

— Additional input by APP