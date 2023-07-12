10 of a family burned to death in Lahore house fire

A Rescue 1122 vehicle stands outside the affected building amid cooling process in this screengrab. — YouTube/Geo News

Deceased include six children, including seven-month-old baby.

One member of family manages to escape deadly fire.

Punjab CM orders probe, seeks report from Lahore commissioner.

LAHORE: In a tragic incident, a deadly fire killed 10 members of the same family, including an infant and women, when the compressor of their refrigerator exploded in a house in the Bhati Gate area of Lahore in the wee hours of Wednesday.



The deceased included a man, his wife, two other women, five children and a seven-month-old baby. Only one member of the family managed to escape the deadly fire by jumping off the building.

Rescue officials confirmed that the fire broke out due to an explosion in fridge's compressor. They said the house had no ventilation to let the smoke out.

Some of the deceased were identified as Adil Hussain, Saira Bano, Farzana, Amber, Ghazal, Fatima, while the identification of the remaining was underway.

Adil's father told Geo News that Adil called him around 2:45am asking for help.

“There was nothing left by the time we reached here,” he said.

Police said that the bodies of the deceased will be handed over to the heirs after completion of identification and medico-legal formalities. Meanwhile, the rescue team said that the cooling process of the burnt building was underway.

Meanwhile, Punjab's interim chief minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of the matter and sought a report from the Lahore commissioner on it.

He ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter and offered his condolences to the heirs of the deceased family.