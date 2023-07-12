 
‘One Direction’ star Liam Payne shares rare insight into his bond with son Bear

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Liam Payne, former member of hit boy band One Direction, opened up about his relationship with his son Bear, he shares with ex-girlfriend Cheryl.

While making a return to social media after giving controversial remarks about his former bandmates, the Strip That Down singer got candid about fatherhood.

Revealing that he left social media to connect with his roots so he would have something to share with his son, he expressed gratitude to his five-year-old.

“Time with Bear‘s been really, really great, honestly,” he said in a YouTube video. “More than anything I want to say thank you to him and his mum for giving me a little bit of freedom to go and get well in that moment because I had to.”

“There’s no point trying to be a dad when you’ve got nothing to teach, and I don’t think up until this point I really had much to say to him other than caring for him deeply and loving him very deeply, which obviously are the most important things,” he added.

The singer went on to say that he feels he has “more grip” on his life now following social media hiatus during which he tried to find his roots again through art and music, while his family gave him the space he needed.

“I kind of feel I’ve got more of a grip on life now,” he shared before showering love on his son again, saying, “He’s awesome. He’s growing up far too quickly.”

Sharing a sweet anecdote with his fans and followers online, Payne said his son texted him from his iPad to which he replied with “ello” but got corrected by Bear regarding the spelling.

“He’s far more smarter than I think I’ll ever be,” he said. “Yeah, he’s a wonder, but he’s definitely learning to talk at this moment in time, and it’s a lot of fun to be around to watch him grow.”

