Emmys snub to 'The Real Housewives' confuses Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen hosted 'The Real Housewives'

Bravo boss Andy Cohen had a bittersweet moment when the Emmy nominations were announced.

In one place, his network's show Vanderpump Rules bagged its first-ever Emmy nominations.

But on the other hand, he was baffled the Television Academy ignored his The Real Housewives.

Taking to Threads, Cohen said, “So pumped for Vanderpump Rules’ Emmy nomination… and tbh a little befuddled that the Housewives haven’t ever gotten one in all these years!.”

Meanwhile, the cast of the reality show was over the room on getting two nominations.

“I’m so thrilled for Vanderpump Rules to be nominated for two Emmys this year,” Lala Kent told Deadline.

“To be recognized for putting our real, messy, beautiful lives out for the world to see is such an honor. And we’re just getting started. Kudos to our team at Bravo and Evolution for the great season.”

While Scheana Shay took to Instagram to celebrate the news, “Oh my gosh, we are nominated for not one, but two Emmys!” she posted on her Instagram Stories. “I’ve been saying it for years, our editors deserve an Emmy and you know what, so do we. Congrats to everyone who works on our show, our cast… oh my God, we did it!”

Further, Katie Maloney gushed over the achievement on Instagram Story, “If you ask me if sharing my life for the last 10 years on TV has been worth it.. the answer is yes. I’m insanely proud of this show and everyone who is a part of it.”