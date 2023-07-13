 
menu menu menu

Emmys snub to 'The Real Housewives' confuses Andy Cohen

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Andy Cohen hosted The Real Housewives
Andy Cohen hosted 'The Real Housewives' 

Bravo boss Andy Cohen had a bittersweet moment when the Emmy nominations were announced.

In one place, his network's show Vanderpump Rules bagged its first-ever Emmy nominations.

But on the other hand, he was baffled the Television Academy ignored his The Real Housewives.

Taking to Threads, Cohen said, “So pumped for Vanderpump Rules’ Emmy nomination… and tbh a little befuddled that the Housewives haven’t ever gotten one in all these years!.”

Meanwhile, the cast of the reality show was over the room on getting two nominations.

“I’m so thrilled for Vanderpump Rules to be nominated for two Emmys this year,” Lala Kent told Deadline.

“To be recognized for putting our real, messy, beautiful lives out for the world to see is such an honor. And we’re just getting started. Kudos to our team at Bravo and Evolution for the great season.”

While Scheana Shay took to Instagram to celebrate the news, “Oh my gosh, we are nominated for not one, but two Emmys!” she posted on her Instagram Stories. “I’ve been saying it for years, our editors deserve an Emmy and you know what, so do we. Congrats to everyone who works on our show, our cast… oh my God, we did it!”

Further, Katie Maloney gushed over the achievement on Instagram Story, “If you ask me if sharing my life for the last 10 years on TV has been worth it.. the answer is yes. I’m insanely proud of this show and everyone who is a part of it.”

More From Entertainment:

'Vanderpump Rules' bags Emmy nominations after 'Scandoval'

'Vanderpump Rules' bags Emmy nominations after 'Scandoval'
Katie Price shows off heavily bandaged nose after undergoing another surgery defying mum's warnings

Katie Price shows off heavily bandaged nose after undergoing another surgery defying mum's warnings

Tom Cruise 'closed ones' dispel 'strange' rumours about him

Tom Cruise 'closed ones' dispel 'strange' rumours about him
Barbie UK Premiere: Dua Lipa drops jaws in sheer gown as she graces pink carpet

Barbie UK Premiere: Dua Lipa drops jaws in sheer gown as she graces pink carpet
Kim Kardashian leaves fans guessing with musical album's claim

Kim Kardashian leaves fans guessing with musical album's claim
Model Brook Marks shares candid insights into modeling world, overcoming harsh criticism

Model Brook Marks shares candid insights into modeling world, overcoming harsh criticism
Oppenheimer cast shines at London photocall, creating buzz for upcoming film

Oppenheimer cast shines at London photocall, creating buzz for upcoming film
Prince Harry's new video goes viral video

Prince Harry's new video goes viral
Wolverine fans 'angry' over 'Deadpool 3' changes

Wolverine fans 'angry' over 'Deadpool 3' changes
Robert De Niro's partner Tiffany Chen faces complications after giving birth

Robert De Niro's partner Tiffany Chen faces complications after giving birth
When Margot Robbie felt 'humiliated' after 'Barbie' leak

When Margot Robbie felt 'humiliated' after 'Barbie' leak
Riley Keough shares bittersweet photo of late mom and brother: 'Missing you both'

Riley Keough shares bittersweet photo of late mom and brother: 'Missing you both'
Billie Eilish delights fans as she releases new music video

Billie Eilish delights fans as she releases new music video
Victoria Monet unleashes her inner jaguar with debut headlining 'The Jaguar Tour'

Victoria Monet unleashes her inner jaguar with debut headlining 'The Jaguar Tour'
King Charles' wife Camilla cracks hilarious joke as she visits Wimbledon

King Charles' wife Camilla cracks hilarious joke as she visits Wimbledon
75th Emmy Awards nominations unveiled amidst Hollywood strikes concerns

75th Emmy Awards nominations unveiled amidst Hollywood strikes concerns
The Kardashians grow furious over Kim Kardashian career choice

The Kardashians grow furious over Kim Kardashian career choice
Javier Bardem joins Brad Pitt's Formula One film cast

Javier Bardem joins Brad Pitt's Formula One film cast