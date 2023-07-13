Christopher Nolan finally reacts to 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' clash

Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon also express their feelings over the clash

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who was reportedly upset about the clash of Oppenheimer and Barbie in cinema, has finally reacted over the same.

Previously, there were reports that the ace director was unpleased by the fact that his ambitious project will open in theatres with Greta Gerwig’s film.

Nolan has put an end to those reports by expressing his joy over the two movies sharing the same release date. In a statement, he said that he feels it’s terrific that the cinegoers will enjoy two films together this summer.

He stated: “Summer, in a healthy marketplace, is always crowded, and we’ve been doing this a long time. I think for those of us who care about movies, we’ve been really waiting to have a crowded marketplace again, and now it’s here and that’s terrific.”

On the other hand, the lead actor of Oppenheimer Cillian Murphy also spoke about the clash. He revealed that he is desperately waiting for Barbie to release, as he will definitely go to watch the film.

“I think it’s great. I mean, I’ll be going to see ‘Barbie.’ I can’t wait to see it. I think it’s just great for the industry and for audiences that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out the same day. Could spend a whole day in the cinema, what’s better than that?”

Matt Damon, who is also a part of Nolan’s big film, said: “I love the fact that people are talking about going to two movies in a weekend.”

Oppenheimer and Barbie are all set to amuse the audience in theatres on July 21, reports Yahoo.