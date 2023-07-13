Aima Baig's 'Funkari' takes internet by storm

Pakistani singer Aima Baig. — Instagram/@aima_baig_official

Pakistani renowned singer Aima Baig has set the internet ablaze with her latest release Funkari — which captures the essence of feelings of longing and emptiness.

The soul-stirring song has not only captured the hearts of fans but has also been trending on Twitter, showcasing its immense popularity and widespread acclaim.

Funkari has struck a chord with audiences, resonating deeply with its heartfelt lyrics, captivating melody, and Baig's mesmerising vocals. The song's enchanting composition has garnered an overwhelming response, with fans expressing their admiration and appreciation across various digital platforms.

Social media platforms, especially Twitter, have witnessed a flurry of conversations as fans passionately discuss the impact of "Funkari" and share their love for Baig's musical artistry.

Let's take a look at what social media users are saying:

Aima Baig, known for her exceptional talent and ability to evoke emotions through her music, has once again proven her artistic prowess with her new song. Her soulful rendition and heartfelt performance have touched the hearts of fans, solidifying her position as a beloved artist in the industry.

As Funkaari continues to make waves across digital platforms and garner immense praise, Baig remains grateful to her fans for their unwavering support.

"I am overwhelmed by the incredible response Funkaari has received. The love and appreciation from my fans mean the world to me. I am humbled by their support and will continue to strive to create music that touches their hearts," the singer said.