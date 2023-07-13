Michelle Obama thanks Malala Yousafzai for inspiring ‘girls around the world’: Watch

Michelle Obama has recently given a shout-out to Malala Yousafzai in honour of International Malala Day on July 12.

Michelle, who also bagged a first-ever Emmy nomination this year for Netflix’s The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey, took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a video in which girls from different countries share their views on the Nobel Peace Prize winner.

The girls also appreciated Malala's contribution to women’s education around the world.

In the beginning of the clip, one girl from Namibia said, “Malala courage inspires me and helps me believe in my own courage.”

What inspired a young girl from India about Malala is her “courage” and “determination” who “fought for the right to education, even in the face of great danger”.

Another girl from Uganda revealed what inspired her about Malala is “the confidence to support young girls, the next future and encourage about positive effects of education”.

The former First Lady wrote in the caption, “In honour of #MalalaDay, we asked a few members of the @GirlsOpportunityAlliance from Namibia, India, Nepal, Guatemala, and Uganda to tell us why Malala inspires them—and I just love their responses.”



In the end, Michelle added, “Thank you @Malala for all that you do for girls around the world!”

After her post, Malala responded, “Love these messages.”

One user stated, “Girl Pioneers prove that educated girls can create a better world for all!”

Another added, “Girl power!! More so with the power of education… you go girl.”