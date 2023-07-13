Louise Redknapp stuns in Prada at ‘Barbie’ afterparty

Louise Redknapp cut a glamorous figure in a matching black blazer and skirt paired with a Prada camisole

Louise Redknapp was one of the several stars who attended the afterparty at Chiltern Firehouse in London for the Barbie movie. She cut a glamorous figure in a matching black blazer and skirt paired with a Prada camisole.

She decided to let the outfit do the talking as she left her hair straight down her shoulders and accessorized with gold hoop earrings. As she made her way along the cobblestones, she added some inches to her height with a pair of lace-up heels.

Louise decided to not be one of the stars contributing to the pink theme of the movie as she left the job up to the star of the film Margot Robbie who stunned earlier in a pink satin gown at the London Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square.

She didn't disappoint with her second look of the day either as she donned a short red minidress with matching heels for the afterparty. Her hair was put up in a messy updo and she opted for a glamorous makeup look.

Joining the party was her co-star and the face of Ken, Ryan Gosling who attracted attention in a turquoise suit. Dua Lipa, who plays the role of Mermaid Barbie in the movie, was as chic as ever in a multicolour dress.