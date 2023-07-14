 
Lee Evans spotted for the first time in public after five years

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Lee Evans stunned fans by making a rare public appearance with his wife Heather Nudds in five years. The couple was seen enjoying a rare outing in London on Tuesday.

Evans had a dinner reservation at The Delaunay restaurant and he was spotted casually walking through Convent Garden.

The 59-year-old retired comedian didn't disappoint fans and despite keeping his distance from the limelight of showbiz, the star was seen warmly waving towards excited fans.

The former actor was seen wearing a blue button-down shirt and he paired it up with a stone-grey two-piece. 

He had a pocket of the same color as his shirt displayed over his coat and his eyes were covered with tinted-blue sunglasses, reports Metro.

He chose to walk around in a pair of grey canvas trainers with brown laces.

Heather was seen matching the vibe of her husband in a maxi dress pairing it up with a cream-colored blazer. She elevated her height block heels of pink color.

The former star announced his retirement in 2014, leaving fans shocked, to spend more time with his family consisting of his wife Heather Nudds and daughter Mollie.

In a conversation with Jonathan Ross on his chat show at that time, he said, "I want to go and see my wife, she deserves my time. I have been working solidly. I am knackered. This is it..."

