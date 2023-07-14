 
menu menu menu

Shakira flaunts unique fashion sense at British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party in London

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Shakira flaunts unique fashion sense at British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party in London

Shakira was recently seen showing off her unique sense of fashion as she participated in British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party in London on Thursday.

As the music icon arrived at Chiltern Firehouse, she styled herself with a sheer halter neck lace top giving a flash on her toned abs.

She paired her top with satin trousers and elevated her height with black platform heels.

She carried a sparkling round silver handbag and her eyes were covered by cat-eye sunglasses embellished with jewels.

Shakira flaunts unique fashion sense
Shakira flaunts unique fashion sense

The 46-year-old Waka Waka singer wore brown lipstick and gave her striking features a touch of blusher to accentuate them, reports Dailymail.

She was accompanied by Emily Ratajkowski, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Rita Ora at Self-Portrait Summer Party that was hosted by Edward Enninful.

Earlier, Shakira was seen enjoying a dinner date with Jimmy Butler at Novikov Restaurant & Bar in London sparking romance rumours.

An eye-witness told Dailymail that the pair looked cozy while enjoying cocktails and sushi.

The Colombian singer and NBA star followed each other after the former attended one of his games.

Shakira shares two sons Milan. 9, and Sasha, 7, with her former long-time partner Gerard Pique.

Since her split from Gerard, she has been romantically linked with Lewis Hamilton and Tom Cruise.

However, Shakira has quashed rumours of a romance with Tom and declared them hilarious. 

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp remembers young fan after he lost life's battle

Johnny Depp remembers young fan after he lost life's battle
Richard Simmons' rep releases rare statement on his current life

Richard Simmons' rep releases rare statement on his current life
Lisa Marie Presley cause of death out

Lisa Marie Presley cause of death out
New shocking revelation about Queen Camilla's funding

New shocking revelation about Queen Camilla's funding
Kate Middleton commits fashion blunder as she wears stunning blouse back to front

Kate Middleton commits fashion blunder as she wears stunning blouse back to front
Lee Evans spotted for the first time in public after five years

Lee Evans spotted for the first time in public after five years

Kate Middleton debuts new look in must-see hair transformation

Kate Middleton debuts new look in must-see hair transformation
Prince William, Kate Middleton fighting to make George's life 'not too burdensome' video

Prince William, Kate Middleton fighting to make George's life 'not too burdensome'
Solidarity messages pour in for SAG-AFTRA as fellow unions rally behind strike video

Solidarity messages pour in for SAG-AFTRA as fellow unions rally behind strike
Meghan Markle scared of Kate Middleton's anger?

Meghan Markle scared of Kate Middleton's anger?
'House of the Dragon' S2 skips SAG-AFTRA strike: Here's why

'House of the Dragon' S2 skips SAG-AFTRA strike: Here's why

SAG-AFTRA boss Fran Drescher quashes Kim Kardashian pic hate

SAG-AFTRA boss Fran Drescher quashes Kim Kardashian pic hate

Barbie cleared for release by Philippines' censor board despite controversial map scene video

Barbie cleared for release by Philippines' censor board despite controversial map scene
'Hollywood actors on strike'

'Hollywood actors on strike'
Barbie's soundtrack titled 'The Album' amplifies film's vision

Barbie's soundtrack titled 'The Album' amplifies film's vision
Hollywood studios 'evil' plans bound to fail against actors, writers strike?

Hollywood studios 'evil' plans bound to fail against actors, writers strike?
King Charles, Prince Andrew's dispute 'quietly shelved': Duke and Duchess to join royal family at Balmoral

King Charles, Prince Andrew's dispute 'quietly shelved': Duke and Duchess to join royal family at Balmoral

Zara Tindall 'more comfortable' with husband than Kate is with William: Expert

Zara Tindall 'more comfortable' with husband than Kate is with William: Expert