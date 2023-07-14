Shakira flaunts unique fashion sense at British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party in London

Shakira was recently seen showing off her unique sense of fashion as she participated in British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party in London on Thursday.



As the music icon arrived at Chiltern Firehouse, she styled herself with a sheer halter neck lace top giving a flash on her toned abs.

She paired her top with satin trousers and elevated her height with black platform heels.

She carried a sparkling round silver handbag and her eyes were covered by cat-eye sunglasses embellished with jewels.

The 46-year-old Waka Waka singer wore brown lipstick and gave her striking features a touch of blusher to accentuate them, reports Dailymail.

She was accompanied by Emily Ratajkowski, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Rita Ora at Self-Portrait Summer Party that was hosted by Edward Enninful.

Earlier, Shakira was seen enjoying a dinner date with Jimmy Butler at Novikov Restaurant & Bar in London sparking romance rumours.

An eye-witness told Dailymail that the pair looked cozy while enjoying cocktails and sushi.

The Colombian singer and NBA star followed each other after the former attended one of his games.

Shakira shares two sons Milan. 9, and Sasha, 7, with her former long-time partner Gerard Pique.

Since her split from Gerard, she has been romantically linked with Lewis Hamilton and Tom Cruise.

However, Shakira has quashed rumours of a romance with Tom and declared them hilarious.