SAG-AFTRA: 'Oppenheimer' cast leaves London premiere amid strike call

Christopher Nolan explains why his star cast walked out of the London premiere of 'Oppenheimer'

Hollywood actors have finally announced a strike against the SAG federation, therefore the Oppenheimer star cast came out in support and left their London premiere in respect of the strike.

The SAG-AFTRA strike began before the Oppenheimer’s cast was supposed to get on stage.

However, they were all present for the photography session at the event but the entire cast including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Josh Hartnett and Rami Malek preferred not to attend the premiere with director Nolan at the Leicester Square’s Odeon Luxe cinema.

Deadline shared a video on their Twitter handle where The Dark Knight director admired the cast of the film.

"I have to acknowledge the work of our incredible cast, led by Cillian Murphy. The list is enormous. Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, and so many more.”

Meanwhile, he also explained the reason of their absence at the London premiere, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“And we have to acknowledge, you've seen them here earlier on the red carpet, unfortunately, they're off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by SAG, joining my guild, one of my guilds, the writers' guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of their union, and we support them."

On Thursday, the SAG artists called out a strike against the federation for not reaching to an agreement of signing major contract with big production companies, streamers and studios.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is set to release on July 21.