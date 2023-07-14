 
menu menu menu

Simon Cowell makes a big decision in his life

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Simon Cowell is taking a big decision in his life.

TV supremo who was reportedly decided to list his ‘haunted’ mansion up for sale as of the latest report shared by DailyMail that the music mogul has sold his £45 million mansion in Holland Park and quit London.

Cowell made a tough move as it was not easy for him to shift to a new place from the capital where he lived the most of his life.

Cowell, 63, has told friends that he no longer feels safe in Central London and quietly sold his house, with the deal being completed a few days ago.

He, partner Lauren Silverman and his son Eric, nine, have already started a new life in the country.

Cowell endured a string of alarming events at the imposing cream-painted house which he owned for 16 years, including home invasions by two intruders — one of whom stole £1million in jewellery.

Last month it was alleged that a criminal gang had sold the exact lock to his front door — which left him shocked and horrified. He had spent £500,000 on security measures for the home, only to discover that a security expert had offered to sell a decoder which could unlock the steel front door 'in seconds'.


More From Entertainment:

Is Shakira dating NBA player Jimmy Butler?

Is Shakira dating NBA player Jimmy Butler?
Alia Bhatt to take the lead as 'super agent' in YRF's Spy Universe

Alia Bhatt to take the lead as 'super agent' in YRF's Spy Universe
Kate Middleton dubbed Prince Harry’s ‘glue’ to Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton dubbed Prince Harry’s ‘glue’ to Buckingham Palace
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 unveiled, Belly's dilemma deepens

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 unveiled, Belly's dilemma deepens
When Angelina Jolie revealed ‘defining moment’ of her relationship with Brad Pitt video

When Angelina Jolie revealed ‘defining moment’ of her relationship with Brad Pitt

Prince Harry reaches out to Prince William for reconciliation: report video

Prince Harry reaches out to Prince William for reconciliation: report
'Barbie' features John Cena in as 'Mermaid': See first look

'Barbie' features John Cena in as 'Mermaid': See first look

Dolly Parton shares the BIGGEST wish with her fans

Dolly Parton shares the BIGGEST wish with her fans
Britney Spears trying her best to save marriage with ‘great protector’ Sam Asghari

Britney Spears trying her best to save marriage with ‘great protector’ Sam Asghari

SAG-AFTRA: 'Oppenheimer' cast leaves London premiere amid strike call

SAG-AFTRA: 'Oppenheimer' cast leaves London premiere amid strike call
Prince Harry suggests to Meghan Markle about return to royal family? video

Prince Harry suggests to Meghan Markle about return to royal family?
Simon Cowell's ex Jackie St Clair gets annoyed with unwelcomed guest at birthday party

Simon Cowell's ex Jackie St Clair gets annoyed with unwelcomed guest at birthday party
'The Blacklist' star James Spader shares what viewers can expect from 'finale'

'The Blacklist' star James Spader shares what viewers can expect from 'finale'
Brad Pitt tried to resolve French winery war with Angelina Jolie but was ‘shut down’ video

Brad Pitt tried to resolve French winery war with Angelina Jolie but was ‘shut down’

Khloe Kardashian opens up about dealing with a huge responsibility

Khloe Kardashian opens up about dealing with a huge responsibility

Kanye West 'fave' wife Bianca Censori pregnant now?

Kanye West 'fave' wife Bianca Censori pregnant now?
Kim Kardashian says she's enjoying every second with her children

Kim Kardashian says she's enjoying every second with her children
Jake Owens talks about Taylor Swift's 'Spark Fly' and their friendship

Jake Owens talks about Taylor Swift's 'Spark Fly' and their friendship