When Angelina Jolie revealed ‘defining moment’ of her relationship with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie once detailed everything that went behind the scenes while she was filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Brad Pitt, admitting they fall in love even though he was married to Jennifer Aniston.



The Maleficent star revealed that she and the Fight Club alum had a “defining moment” in their relationship when her adopted son Maddox called Pitt “dad.”

Speaking to People Magazine, the Hollywood diva said she and Pitt were living fulfilled lives with their families when they met on the set of the romantic action comedy and were not in search of love.

“And so we were both living, I suppose, very full lives. … I think we were the last two people who were looking for a relationship. I certainly wasn’t. I was quite content to be a single mom,” she said.

And despite finding “a lot of joy” in working with each other, they did not realize their special connection till the end of the film shoot, the reality of which was a “big thing” which needed “serious consideration.”

Jolie said they remained “very, very good friends” until the handsome announced his separation from the Friends alum in 2005 and after taking a lot of time “contemplating and thinking and talking about what we both wanted in life and realized that we wanted very, very similar things.”

“And then we just continued to take time. We remained very, very good friends – with this realization – for a long time,” she added. “And then life developed in a way where we could be together, where it felt like something we would do, we should do.”

Dishing on the moment she and Pitt both knew that they are meant to be, Jolie recalled playing with son Maddox in presence of the Meet Joe Black star when he “just out of the blue called him Dad.”

“It was amazing. We were playing with cars on the floor of a hotel room, and we both heard it and didn’t say anything and just looked at each other,” Angelina Jolie said.

“So that was probably the most defining moment, when he decided that we would all be a family.”