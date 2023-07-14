 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry’s future with Archie, Lilibet ‘at huge risk’?

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Prince Harry’s future with Archie, Lilibet ‘at huge risk’?
Prince Harry’s future with Archie, Lilibet ‘at huge risk’?

Fears surrounding Prince Harry being kicked out of the US without Meghan Markle or his kids has sparked a massive frenzy.

Royal author and commentator Angela Levin shared these warnings regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Warnings and insights into the reality behind closed doors has been brought to light by royal commentator and author Angela Levin.

She weighed in on the dangers of having everything ‘hanging the balance’ in her published piece for Sky News Australia.

She started off by casting a veil of confusion onto the couple’s future ventures after Spotify.

Ms Levin warns, “The Sussexes’ deal with Netflix is now said to be in a precarious position, with Meghan reportedly holed away at home working on a feminist prequel of Dickens’ Great Expectations called Bad Manners.”

But the main crux of the fears reportedly revolve around Harry’s future in the US since many experts wonder whether he will be “allowed back into America after admitting he has taken illegal drugs? Will he even try and when will he see his children?” she even asked in the middle of the piece.

Before concluding Ms Levin also went as far as to add how, “Much like their engagement with Netflix, Harry and Meghan’s future may be hanging in the balance,” now because of these fears, and many more. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton taking a page out of Meghan Markle's playbook

Kate Middleton taking a page out of Meghan Markle's playbook
Major breakthrough in Robert De Niro’s grandson’s drug related death case video

Major breakthrough in Robert De Niro’s grandson’s drug related death case
K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung gets praised by director for working while injured video

K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung gets praised by director for working while injured
Fans of BTS’ Jungkook upset over interview with Variety video

Fans of BTS’ Jungkook upset over interview with Variety
BTS’ Jungkook responds to complaints about sexual lyrics in solo song video

BTS’ Jungkook responds to complaints about sexual lyrics in solo song
‘How Do You Live’ released: What is Hayao Miyazaki’s final film about? Find out

‘How Do You Live’ released: What is Hayao Miyazaki’s final film about? Find out
Marina Diamandis diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Marina Diamandis diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Amy Price says she died during lung transplant

Amy Price says she died during lung transplant
Kevin Spacey asked tough questions during second day in witness box

Kevin Spacey asked tough questions during second day in witness box
Paige Thorne reveals shocking reason she didn’t resume paramedic job after 'Love Island' video

Paige Thorne reveals shocking reason she didn’t resume paramedic job after 'Love Island'
‘Snow White’: First look as ‘dwarfs’ replaced by ‘magical creatures’

‘Snow White’: First look as ‘dwarfs’ replaced by ‘magical creatures’

Emily Ratajkowski dons racy dress at Hamptons bash

Emily Ratajkowski dons racy dress at Hamptons bash
Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'

Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?
'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere

'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere
James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC

James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC
Goldie Hawn shares why she didn’t marry Kurt Russell after 40-year relationship

Goldie Hawn shares why she didn’t marry Kurt Russell after 40-year relationship
Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions video

Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions