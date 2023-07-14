 
menu menu menu

James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC
James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran want to take a fresh approach in building their DC Cinematic Universe (DCU).

Taking a different route from Marvel, the new DC duo wants to minimize confusion and maximize enjoyment for audiences by offering standalone films and series, Gunn told Vanity Fair.

Despite embracing a simplified approach, Safran and Gunn still intend to explore and experiment with crossovers and interconnected elements.

Gunn highlighted the differences between the DCU and the Marvel Universe, emphasizing the fantasy element and larger-than-life superheroes in DC.

"The good news is, if you've seen nothing that we've done before, you can watch Superman Legacy, you can watch Creature Commandos, you can watch Peacemaker season two, and you can watch Blue Beetle. All of that. We are trying to minimize audience confusion and maximize their enjoyment."

He expressed his excitement for the opportunity to create a true world-building experience within the DCU, which features iconic locations like Gotham City, Metropolis, and Star City.

Gunn and Safran face the challenge of getting fans on board following previous missteps by Warner Bros. that negatively impacted the franchise. 

The official start of new DC era will be marked by the release of Creature Commandos. The first DC film under Gunn's direction will be Superman: Legacy, scheduled for a cinematic release in two years.

More From Entertainment:

Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'

Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?
'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere

'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere
Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions video

Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions
Rosanna Arquette hit her car into Malibu’s shopping centre, confirm police

Rosanna Arquette hit her car into Malibu’s shopping centre, confirm police
Queen Camilla deprived of money Prince Philip continued to receive till his death

Queen Camilla deprived of money Prince Philip continued to receive till his death

SAG-AFTRA strike: Hollywood industry to face harsh consequences

SAG-AFTRA strike: Hollywood industry to face harsh consequences

Metallica brings epic world tour to cinemas video

Metallica brings epic world tour to cinemas
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s expiration date ‘is near’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s expiration date ‘is near’
Dua Lipa unveils Puma’s new lookbook in chic plunging leather jacket

Dua Lipa unveils Puma’s new lookbook in chic plunging leather jacket
Presenter calls out BBC for reporting on Huw Edwards scandal

Presenter calls out BBC for reporting on Huw Edwards scandal
Kim Kardashian shuts down faking a tear rumours on The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian shuts down faking a tear rumours on The Kardashians
Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell addresses ‘frustrating’ Doctor Strange 2 cameo

Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell addresses ‘frustrating’ Doctor Strange 2 cameo
Billie Eilish reveals how Barbie movie inspired her to write What I Was Made For?

Billie Eilish reveals how Barbie movie inspired her to write What I Was Made For?
Meghan Markle targeted over web domains

Meghan Markle targeted over web domains

Rita Ora is joined by doppelganger sister Elena on ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’ video

Rita Ora is joined by doppelganger sister Elena on ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’
Netflix to drop Meghan and Harry amid strike?

Netflix to drop Meghan and Harry amid strike?

Bernie Sanders hits out at greedy Hollywood Studios, stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA

Bernie Sanders hits out at greedy Hollywood Studios, stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA