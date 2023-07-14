James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran want to take a fresh approach in building their DC Cinematic Universe (DCU).

Taking a different route from Marvel, the new DC duo wants to minimize confusion and maximize enjoyment for audiences by offering standalone films and series, Gunn told Vanity Fair.

Despite embracing a simplified approach, Safran and Gunn still intend to explore and experiment with crossovers and interconnected elements.

Gunn highlighted the differences between the DCU and the Marvel Universe, emphasizing the fantasy element and larger-than-life superheroes in DC.

"The good news is, if you've seen nothing that we've done before, you can watch Superman Legacy, you can watch Creature Commandos, you can watch Peacemaker season two, and you can watch Blue Beetle. All of that. We are trying to minimize audience confusion and maximize their enjoyment."

He expressed his excitement for the opportunity to create a true world-building experience within the DCU, which features iconic locations like Gotham City, Metropolis, and Star City.

Gunn and Safran face the challenge of getting fans on board following previous missteps by Warner Bros. that negatively impacted the franchise.

The official start of new DC era will be marked by the release of Creature Commandos. The first DC film under Gunn's direction will be Superman: Legacy, scheduled for a cinematic release in two years.