Rosanna Arquette hit her car into Malibu’s shopping centre, confirm police

The Pulp Fiction star Rosanna Arquette has recently smashed her car into a shopping centre in Malibu as she lost control of her vehicle, confirmed local police.



According to PEOPLE, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Friday that on July 11, “We can confirm Rosanna Arquette was involved in a traffic incident in Malibu.”

On July 13, the police told Fox News, “It appeared that the driver had possibly lost control of her vehicle,” adding, “at the time of the incident, it did not appear that she had any injuries.”

However, the actress was reportedly shifted to hospital on “precautionary measures”.

Police also revealed that there was no sign of damage due to drugs or alcohol and that no pedestrians were injured.

Los Angeles Fire Station member spoke to The Malibu Times, “It was unknown exactly what happened. Instead of backing out, her vehicle went forward, and took out three pillars that support the roof. Luckily no one was injured – we had two tables nearby but luckily no one was sitting there.”

Meanwhile, Rosanna is known for her roles in Crash, The Executioner’s Song and Desperately Seeking Susan.

For the unversed, the actress was also among Harvey Weinstein’s early accusers when the #MeToo movement began in 2017.