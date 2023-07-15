 
menu menu menu

Katie Price revives feud with Emily Atack as she takes a dig at her

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Katie Price takes a dig at The Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack
Katie Price takes a dig at The Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack

In a recent TikTok video, Katie Price revived her ongoing conflict with Emily Atack by making a derogatory comment about her. 

The 45-year-old former glamour model featured on a podcast with renowned TikTok personality GK Barry, also known as Grace Keeling, where she took a dig at the 33-year-old Inbetweeners star

Grace said in the video: “Guys I am with someone proper fishy.”

Katie then said: “Pwhoar Emily Atack, proper fishy mate,” while waving her hand under her nose.

Grace captioned the clip with: “Next week's podcast episode is one of the most iconic things ever.”

The "fishy" remark refers to a comment made by Katie Price in relation to a video she posted in 2019, in which she criticized Emily for making fun of her.

The feud began when Emily appeared on the I'm A Celebrity spin-off show Extra Camp and joked that she would need to "get tested in a clinic" after learning that the rock pool she had bathed in was previously used by Katie and Peter Andre.

Katie was offended by the joke and released a video in which she made several derogatory remarks about Emily and even threatened to fly to Australia to confront her.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, Katie was extremely angry when she heard what Emily had said about her.

They revealed: “She was telling people that she can't believe Emily would say something so snide and if she ‘wants a problem, I'll give her a problem’”.

More From Entertainment:

Gwyneth Paltrow still loves Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow still loves Chris Martin
Prince William will become the first colorblind king?

Prince William will become the first colorblind king?
Kate Middleton taking a page out of Meghan Markle's playbook

Kate Middleton taking a page out of Meghan Markle's playbook
Major breakthrough in Robert De Niro’s grandson’s drug related death case video

Major breakthrough in Robert De Niro’s grandson’s drug related death case
K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung gets praised by director for working while injured video

K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung gets praised by director for working while injured
Fans of BTS’ Jungkook upset over interview with Variety video

Fans of BTS’ Jungkook upset over interview with Variety
Prince Harry’s future with Archie, Lilibet ‘at huge risk’?

Prince Harry’s future with Archie, Lilibet ‘at huge risk’?
‘How Do You Live’ released: What is Hayao Miyazaki’s final film about? Find out

‘How Do You Live’ released: What is Hayao Miyazaki’s final film about? Find out
BTS’ Jungkook responds to complaints about sexual lyrics in solo song video

BTS’ Jungkook responds to complaints about sexual lyrics in solo song
Marina Diamandis diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Marina Diamandis diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Amy Price says she died during lung transplant

Amy Price says she died during lung transplant
Kevin Spacey asked tough questions during second day in witness box

Kevin Spacey asked tough questions during second day in witness box
Paige Thorne reveals shocking reason she didn’t resume paramedic job after 'Love Island' video

Paige Thorne reveals shocking reason she didn’t resume paramedic job after 'Love Island'
‘Snow White’: First look as ‘dwarfs’ replaced by ‘magical creatures’

‘Snow White’: First look as ‘dwarfs’ replaced by ‘magical creatures’

Emily Ratajkowski dons racy dress at Hamptons bash

Emily Ratajkowski dons racy dress at Hamptons bash
Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'

Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?
'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere

'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere