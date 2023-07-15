Tiffany Chen, Robert De Niro's girlfriend, slams relationship critics, tells them to mind their own business

Tiffany Chen, Robert De Niro's girlfriend, slams her relationship critics and asked them to mind their own business.

Tiffany Chen, the mother of Roberts's seventh child, has opened up about her feelings after being unwillingly dragged into the spotlight by Robert De Niro.

While hitting back at critics, Tiffany, who recently gave birth to a baby girl, Gia, has said, "Some of the things they said about my relationship with De Niro as 'Oh, they are so tired, they're this or they're that, they look somber or they don't look happy, were very frustrating to see, reports Fox News.

In an interview with CBS Mornings' Gayle King, Tiffany advised haters that if have to comment about someone's relationship then don't attach what they think in their mind is the story.

"You don't know us, you don't know what happened in somebody's life so mind your own business," Tiffany continued.

She added that when people were saying all sorts of nasty things and she was like "This is the happiest time in my life."

Tiffany also explained why people might have thought of her as being unhappy or somber saying, "I developed Bell's palsy, a neurological condition that affects the muscles on one side of the face, immediately after giving birth to Gia."

She said that by the time she made her way back to the hospital, "My face had completely dropped."

She also expressed that De Niro had been supportive of her throughout their relationship.

Tiffany's condition continues to improve as weeks pass by after giving birth.