Prince William, who is now one step closer to the British throne, will not become king until his father, King Charles III abdicates.



William, the eldest son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana, has reportedly been preparing for his whole life to take the role.

As heir, The Prince of Wales was put through years of training to ensure the survival of the British monarchy, but he will have to wait for his turn to run the Firm as he won't become king in Charles life.



Charles has delivered well-received speeches, connected with crowds on his “walkabouts” and seen his approval ratings shoot up dramatically since he became king.

The newly crowned king, during his first speech as the King, vowed to serve his people for life, saying: "As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation."



But, the question still persists about whether it would be best to leapfrog over Charles and give the crown to William.

Kate Middleton's hubby, according to an insider, "is not in a hurry to take the throne as he's happy with his new role and would happily wait for his turn."



There have been speculations and predictions about the future of monarchy since Charles, the oldest person to become king in British history, took the throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death in September.

Some commentators and historians and fortune teller claim that King Charles would be the last ruling monarch, while few suggest he would abdicate the throne in coming years.



A media outlet, citing fortune tellers, claim that King Charles will possibly abdicate the throne due to his advanced age and William won't take his place de to some mysterious reason. If the rumours are to be believed he will never become king.

Last year, author and history writer Hilary Mantel had said in a interview that Prince of Wales, Prince William could be the last ruling British monarch and his son Prince George will never be a king, while few think Charles is the last monarch as anti-monarch growing strong.



Meanwhile, fortune teller Jemima Packington, who predicted the Queen’s death, says Charles will hand over the reign to Prince William soon.