Georgina Rodriguez shares sizzling clicks from luxurious trip with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez is quite active on social media, and keeps sharing her whereabouts and pictures with her fans.

Recently, the Spanish model, 29 took social media by storm when she posted her sizzling pics from her recent holiday with the Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo 38.

Georgina gave perfect vacation vibes as she posed chilling in the likes of Italy and Portugal in recent weeks as they enjoyed a very luxurious yacht trip.

She has given further insight into their getaway as she posted a gallery of snaps of them aboard their lavish yacht.

She also shared a gorgeous selfie of herself looking very glammed up as she prepared for a night out on the town.

Alongside the gallery of pictures, Georgina penned: 'Mucho amor,' in Spanish, meaning 'much love'.

It comes after the couple jetted off to Italy for a break with their children, and have been documenting their lavish trip on social media.

Cristiano has a son Cristiano Jnr, 12, and twins Eva and Mateo, five, whom he had before he met Georgina back in 2016.