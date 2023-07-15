 
menu menu menu

Georgina Rodriguez shares sizzling clicks from luxurious trip with Cristiano Ronaldo

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Georgina Rodriguez shares sizzling clicks from luxurious trip with Cristiano Ronaldo
Georgina Rodriguez shares sizzling clicks from luxurious trip with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez is quite active on social media, and keeps sharing her whereabouts and pictures with her fans.

Recently, the Spanish model, 29 took social media by storm when she posted her sizzling pics from her recent holiday with the Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo 38.

Georgina gave perfect vacation vibes as she posed chilling in the likes of Italy and Portugal in recent weeks as they enjoyed a very luxurious yacht trip.

She has given further insight into their getaway as she posted a gallery of snaps of them aboard their lavish yacht.

Georgina Rodriguez shares sizzling clicks from luxurious trip with Cristiano Ronaldo

She also shared a gorgeous selfie of herself looking very glammed up as she prepared for a night out on the town.

Alongside the gallery of pictures, Georgina penned: 'Mucho amor,' in Spanish, meaning 'much love'.

Georgina Rodriguez shares sizzling clicks from luxurious trip with Cristiano Ronaldo

It comes after the couple jetted off to Italy for a break with their children, and have been documenting their lavish trip on social media.

Cristiano has a son Cristiano Jnr, 12, and twins Eva and Mateo, five, whom he had before he met Georgina back in 2016.

More From Entertainment:

Dan Reynolds reveals his ‘least favourite’ Imagine Dragons song to perform

Dan Reynolds reveals his ‘least favourite’ Imagine Dragons song to perform
Madonna lands in more trouble after suffering deadly bacterial infection

Madonna lands in more trouble after suffering deadly bacterial infection
Leonardo DiCaprio parties with old flames amid Gigi Hadid dating rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio parties with old flames amid Gigi Hadid dating rumours
Christopher Nolan reveals why he is not big fan of technology: ‘It’s privacy’ video

Christopher Nolan reveals why he is not big fan of technology: ‘It’s privacy’
Tom Cruise's running skills assessed by experts

Tom Cruise's running skills assessed by experts

Bella Ramsey's Emmy nomination irks the internet

Bella Ramsey's Emmy nomination irks the internet

Rob Brydon's recording of Margot Robbie's birthday message might have helped him secure Barbie role

Rob Brydon's recording of Margot Robbie's birthday message might have helped him secure Barbie role
Prince William wants King Charles to abdicate?

Prince William wants King Charles to abdicate?
Linda Nolan shaves head for fourth time amid battle with incurable cancer

Linda Nolan shaves head for fourth time amid battle with incurable cancer
Taylor Swift sends important message to fans

Taylor Swift sends important message to fans
'She-Hulk' writer fires back at Disney boss for 'unrealistic' demands remark

'She-Hulk' writer fires back at Disney boss for 'unrealistic' demands remark
Brian Cox sounds off on SAG-AFTRA strike after 43 years

Brian Cox sounds off on SAG-AFTRA strike after 43 years
Walk the Moon, music band, disbands as members pursue separate paths

Walk the Moon, music band, disbands as members pursue separate paths
Shakira copies Kate Middleton's Wimbledon style to excite admirers

Shakira copies Kate Middleton's Wimbledon style to excite admirers
Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' bold scene turns Twitter upside-down

Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' bold scene turns Twitter upside-down
Jennifer Lopez flashes her enviable abs in skimpy sportswear

Jennifer Lopez flashes her enviable abs in skimpy sportswear
Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of planning exit from marriage months before filling for divorce

Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of planning exit from marriage months before filling for divorce

Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls for 30th anniversary celebration

Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls for 30th anniversary celebration