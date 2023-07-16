General Hospital's Tyler Christopher accuses sister of financial exploitation following head injury

Tyler Christopher of General Hospital has filed some serious allegations against his sister, Susan Asmo Baker, after getting out of her legal guardianship.

The 50-year-old TV star suffered a serious head injury and remained in care for 20 months. In January 2020, he was placed under the care of Susan Asmo.

As the legal arrangement of Susan being Tyler's legal guardian got lifted, Christopher accused that $40,000 of his money was used by his sister to finance her expenses, reports Entertainment Weekly.

In an interview with Bloomberg Law, he said, "I never thought in a million years that I would be taken advantage of by a family member."

The court papers filed by Christopher revealed his claims that Susan has used his money to cover her moving costs, buy her son a MacBook, and pay her credit card debt.

Susan has defended herself against the accusations of General Hospital's alum and has offered to hire an accountant to review her expenses during the period of her acting as Christopher's legal guardian.

She said, "If I hadn't been his legal Guardian, he would be dead by now!"

Christopher revealed that he was kept in the dark about his guardianship agreement.

The acclaimed actor received a Daytime Ammy, in 2016, for best Lead Actor in General Hospital.