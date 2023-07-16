‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Netflix release date confirmed?

The estimated Netflix release date for Insidious: The Red Door has officially been announced.

The Insidious franchise is slated to come to theatres very soon, and Netflix is already vying for streaming rights.

In this new installment of the long series, Patrick Wilson has decided to return, both on and off scream for a snippet into the waking nightmare that is the Insidious sequel.

For those unversed, the movie already holds a whooping 35% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Insidious: The Red Door Release Date for Netflix:

The movie will firstly release in the United States, with many other countries enjoying immediate access as well.

Fans can expect to see Insidious 5 available on their home screens sometime around November 4th, 2023.

Insidious: The Red Door Release Date for other Regions:

The release date for regions other than the US are yet to be announced, but countries like the Philippines, Hong King, South Korea and Singapore will be able to stream the movie sometime in early-to-mid 2024.

However, the European side, namely The Netherlands, South Korea and Italy will be able to stream the movie around the latter half of 2024.

Among all countries, the UK seems to have the longest wait time, that is estimated around 2025-2026.