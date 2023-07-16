Surprising duo: Lewis Capaldi, Emma Watson sit together at Wimbledon

Lewis Capaldi and Emma Watson were both seen chatting eagerly while watching the Women’s Final

Lewis Capaldi was spotted taking his place next to Emma Watson as they enjoyed the match on the second to last day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. They were both seen chatting eagerly while watching the Women’s Final.

The duo pulled several poses for the camera while Marketa Vondrousova from the Czech Republic and Tunisia’s Ons went head to head. The pair seemed to be in very high spirits as they were spotted in the middle of a deep conversation.

Fans quickly took to social media to express their surprise over the singer-actress crossover. One fan wrote: “Lewis Capaldi and Emma Watson is such a random crossover, but an enjoyable one nonetheless,” while another added: “@LewisCapaldi sitting with Emma Watson, unexpected wholesome crossover.”

A third fan also commented: “Emma Watson next to Lewis Capaldi is something I didn’t see coming.”

Joining them in attendance at the game were other big names including Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra. The game ended with Marketa Vondrousova defeating Ons and taking home the Venus Rosewater Dish along with an impressive amount of £2.35 million.