K-pop group Itzy’s Ryujin discusses her experience working with BTS

Ryujin explained that Jimin and J-Hope had been very kind to her which made it a memorable experience

K-pop group Itzy’s Ryujin was asked to discuss her experience working with BTS before she debuted as an idol. She had the opportunity to become a part of the Love Yourself Highlight Reel alongside Jimin and J-Hope.

She explained that they had been very kind to her which made it a memorable experience. “They were really kind to me. I was really thankful for that because I was a trainee at the time.”





She added: “It was a great memory for me.”

Surprisingly enough, Ryujin isn’t the only member from Itzy who has worked on a music video with BTS as the youngest member of the group, Yuna had also made an appearance in one of their MVs.

The group is currently preparing for the release of their next comeback Kill My Doubt. They have been releasing several teasers which shows them going for a more edgy concept. This will be their first Korean comeback since the release of Cheshire which had a unique concept but received mixed reviews from their fans.

Before Cheshire was their comeback Sneakers, which was hugely disliked by fans and received criticism for its shallow lyrics.