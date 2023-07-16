K-pop group Twice reveal how they’re different from their debut

For Jihyo what changed was how Twice could now portray different genres of music

K-pop group Twice gave an interview to USA Today where they revealed how they have changed since they made their debut and their major achievements since then. The members have just gotten done with the North American leg of their tour.

They made history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to perform in the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as well as the Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. They explained that the tour is allowing them to explore new sides of themselves. “We have a live band for the first time. We have our solos for the first time when we’re very used to doing things in units.”





For Jihyo what changed was how they could now portray different genres. “Ever since debut, we’ve been trying many different genres. We are able to prepare a lot of different performances and stages. We can be touching. We can be very cool. We can be cute. We can do a lot of these things.”

For Nayeon, it’s their ambition. “As we continue to have more experiences, I feel that responsibility on my shoulders, I feel more ambitious.”

Jeongyeon claimed that the bigger stadiums allowed them to see how far they have come. “As we become the older generation of K-pop girl groups, we are able to perform in bigger and bigger stadiums. From that, we are able to recognize and see how much we have grown.”

For Momo, it’s: “In the beginning when we had our first concert, we were more nervous. These days, we are able to move more freely out and show the fans even more.”

For Dahyun, it’s the ability to have more of a say in their music. “Nowadays, we are able to participate more in discussing about the concerts, albums, even writing our own songs and even the concepts about outfits, hair and makeup.”