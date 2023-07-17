Selfie-taking spectator causes crash at Tour de France

Egan Bernal, the Tour de France winner in 2019, came down in the crash.—Getty

A chaotic incident unfolded during stage 15 of the Tour de France when a spectator attempting to take a selfie caused a crash involving approximately 20 riders.

The crash was triggered when a fan holding out a phone inadvertently knocked the handlebars of Sepp Kuss, Vingegaard's teammate from Team Jumbo-Visma. Kuss lost control and tumbled to the ground, taking down a large group of riders in the peloton, including teammate Nathan van Hooydonck.

Remarkably, all the riders involved in the crash managed to complete the 179km stage from Les Gets les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc.

Reflecting on the incident, Kuss commented, "There was a narrowing in the town and a spectator in the road, and I guess he just clipped my handlebars. Luckily, I'm okay, and hopefully, the other guys in the crash are all right. It's not ideal." He attributed the mishap to fatigue, noting that the gruelling race had taken its toll on everyone's alertness and that unforeseen circumstances could always arise.

The Tour de France organizers swiftly responded to the incident, urging spectators to pay attention to the riders' safety. The official Tour Twitter account shared a slow-motion video of a rider narrowly avoiding a spectator's outstretched arm, emphasizing the need for attentiveness. Teams such as Jumbo-Visma, Confidis, and Ineos Grenadiers also chimed in, urging caution and reminding spectators to give riders adequate space.

This crash involving a spectator marks one of the Tour's worst incidents of its kind. A similar episode occurred in 2021 when a spectator holding a sign inadvertently caused a major pile-up during the first stage. The aftermath saw riders injured and forced to withdraw from the race. In response to such incidents, Tour director Christian Prudhomme emphasized the importance of spectators prioritizing the safety of the riders over seeking personal exposure.

While incidents like these raise concerns, they also highlight the need for enhanced measures to ensure rider safety. The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) implemented the SafeR initiative just before this year's Tour, aiming to improve safety assessments during high-speed descents and crowd management. However, the nature of road cycling, with its close interaction between fans and riders, presents unique challenges that require continuous vigilance.

In terms of the race outcome, Wout Poels secured his first-ever Grand Tour stage victory. Representing Team Bahrain Victorious, Poels finished an impressive two minutes and eight seconds ahead of Wout van Aert, with Mathieu Burgaudeau coming in third. Vingegaard, accompanied by Pogacar, crossed the finish line six minutes and four seconds behind Poels, maintaining his overall lead.

After a rest day on Monday, the Tour de France will resume with a 22.4km time trial from Passy to Combloux on Tuesday.