David Beckham joins Victoria at Lionel Messi unveiling event

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

David Beckham and his wife Victoria are arriving at the most special event in their unique style.

The former footballer arrives at DRV PNK Stadium with his partner before Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi is introduced at the unveiling event and press conference in Florida on Sunday.

David was looking handsome as he was dressed to the nines for the event. He was clad in a navy blazer and a pale blue shirt as he arrived with his wife Victoria.

He appeared in great spirits as he stepped out of his car, and greeted guests with a handshake.

Victoria looked beautiful in a white blazer and black top while accessorising with oversized sunglasses.

The fashion designer opted for a bronzed makeup look while her brunette locks were in a blown-out style.

After being announced on Saturday, Messi, who joins the club as a Designated Player, said: 'I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States.

'This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I'm very eager to start helping here in my new home.'

