LHC moved against Parvez Elahi's detention

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi leaving court after a court case hearing, at a district court in Lahore on Friday, June 2, 2023. — PPI

Elahi seeks nullification of govt's order to detain him.

PTI president requests action against SP prisons.

Govt has passed order to detain him for 30 days.

LAHORE: Hours after his detention orders were issued, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi moved the Lahore High Court against them in his bid to come out of prison — as he remains incarcerated despite securing bail.

The Punjab government issued orders Sunday to detain the former provincial chief minister under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order, 1960, for 30 days.



The development came after a local court in Lahore had ordered the PTI president's release on bail in the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) money laundering case against him.

In the plea submitted through Elahi's lawyer Amir Saeed in the LHC on Monday, the ex-chief minister said his detention order was against the court's ruling to release him.

"...[I have] no other adequate remedy provided by the law except to invoke the constitutional jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, therefore, the instant petition," the plea mentioned.

Elahi prayed that the court accept his petition and declare the government's detention order "unlawful, void, against the law, and of na legal effect".

He also urged the court to direct the caretaker Punjab government, the home secretary, and the Punjab inspector-general of prisons to take action against SP prisons for district jails.

It may be noted that Elahi was initially arrested on June 1 in a graft case amid a crackdown on PTI in the wake of the May 9 protests. He was rearrested multiple times after this in different cases, including the two money laundering cases.

The order

The Lahore deputy commissioner's order — issued Sunday night — said that Elahi would be kept in Lahore Camp Jail for at least a month, where he had already been confined.

This decision has been taken after the recommendation made by the Lahore district intelligence committee, the notification mentioned.

According to the documents obtained by The News, the committee has reported that Elahi is PTI's leading member and a flamboyant orator.

He has the ability to incite people to create a law and order situation.

The Model Town SP and district intelligence committee have reported that Elahi is capable of creating mischief and disorder, and there is a real fear that his sympathisers can harm lives and property.

They have proposed to keep Elahi under custody for 30 days.

Two FIRs — no 22/604 and 22/1822 — have been registered against him at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Station, while another FIR — 23/1150 — has been registered at Ghalib Market Police Station.

According to investigations under these FIRs, it has been proved that Elahi and his companions are involved in arson, terrorism, and putting up resistance against law enforcement agencies.

The deputy commissioner's order said Elahi could contact the Punjab government against the decision.