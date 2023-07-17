 
'Welcome 3': Arshad Warsi joins franchise with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt

By
Web Desk

July 17, 2023

Arshad Warsi confirms the making of Welcome 3
Arshad Warsi confirms the making of 'Welcome 3'

Arshad Warsi has joined in Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt for an extremely exciting movie, Welcome 3.

Warsi, while talking about the film, revealed that Welcome 3 is going to be a larger than life theatrical film. He spilled beans about the star cast and confirmed the presence of Dutt, Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

“The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger than life theatrical film which I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal and lots of other people”, stated the Munna Bhai MBBS actor.

Not just that, he also responded to why he is seen less on the silver screen now. According to Wasi, 55, the scenario of Indian cinema has changed. Mostly superhero films are being made now, which, for him is bizarre concept, reported Hindustan Times.

“The whole scenario has changed in cinema. Now, all the movies releasing in theatres are superhero films. They are huge, larger than life, it’s bizarre.”

“I am seeing myself that way. To do a small bit in these big films, I don’t fancy that. For me, job satisfaction is most important. These are films which will pay me tonnes of money. The ones I have got offered, I didn’t fancy very much. The one I am doing is Welcome 3.”

