Kanye West's 'awesome' days are behind, friend believes

"Kanye West is awesome," admitted Jadakiss before adding he experienced various phases of the rap star, but his current iteration disappointed him.



In a conversation with The Adam Friedland Show, the host hilariously avoided the 'n-word' with Brothers in Paris, which was Ye's hit track with JAY-Z's as he asked the Yonkers native view.

Betraying a muzzled laugh, the L.O.X. rapper replied, "it was a good song."

Following the light question, the host followed up with a probing query about the Donda hitmaker's current condition as his anti-Semitic rants shocked the world and rocked his career.

The 48-year-old added he knew several versions of the trailblazer rapper over the years — but his latest avatar is bad news.

"I've met like five or six different Kanye's," adding, "The first four was awesome. The last two was a little bit…."

Meanwhile, West and Jadakiss have shared a long working relationship, with the creatives originally creating ties with Gettin It In, featured on the latter 2004 album Kiss of Death.

In 2012, the pair again linked up on G.O.O.D. Music's remix of Chief Keef's I Don't Like.

The duo was recently reunited on Jesus Lord Pt. 2 alongside Jay Electronica, Swizz Beatz, Styles P and Sheek Louch in 2021.

"Someone from Ye's camp actually reached out to my older son," By Your Side told HipHopDX at the time said.

"Then Ye called us the next day after Verzuz, he hit me the next morning. We flew straight there and went straight to the studio and knocked the song out."

"It was ill. It was a different experience for us, but it was super dope," he said.

Besides work, Jadakiss also threw weight behind West's most controversial outbursts last year.

Telling T.M.Z., "Everybody need to pray for Kanye and let the Lord work it out. He'll be alright," he offered. "I'm always for the artists. Some say and do dumb stuff, but I'm always for the artist."

But Ye's pal also stressed the rapper to make amends for those he offended with his toxic rhetoric.