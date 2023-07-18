Where will Pakistan hold Asia Cup 2023 matches?

Pakistani spectators display a huge national flag at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore before the start of the third and final match between the World XI and Pakistan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host Asia Cup cricket matches in Lahore and Multan mainly to avoid travelling and logistic problems, surfacing from such a short international venture, The News reported Tuesday.

A well-placed source within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told the publication that the two venues had been picked to host four matches, with Multan likely to get some share.

"Multan would get some share from Lahore which will be the main venue in Pakistan. We have tried hard to get a fifth match and even are still negotiating on it," they said.

"Since the decision was taken by the previous PCB administration, it is quite a tough task at this point of time," the source within the board said.

The official schedule for the Asia Cup is expected to be announced within the next few days. In yet another move, it is planned that the spectators coming to Sri Lanka for the remaining part of the Asia Cup will be asked to buy tickets in dollars.

"We are also trying to evolve a policy where the spectators will be required to buy tickets in dollars in Sri Lanka. A good number of spectators from across the sub-continent and other parts of the world are expected to travel to Sri Lanka to watch the Asia Cup where Pakistan is expected to play India at least twice."

"In case both arch-rivals reach the final, it would be the third time that both the teams face each other. A huge number of Indians and Pakistani fans are expected to turn up for these matches," the source said.

Meanwhile, the PCB official also expressed delight over the ICC revenue adjustment, where Pakistan will get the best-ever share — the fourth largest after India, Australia, and England.

In accordance with its constitutional right, PCB has consistently sought additional information over the past few weeks and at the ICC meetings to better understand the rationale behind the allocation of weightage to each of the criteria and the calculation of the distributions.

In the absence of all relevant information, data and formulae, the PCB felt such a significant decision should not be taken in haste. The PCB, therefore, proposed that this item may be deferred to the next ICC meeting.

Ultimately, the majority of members did not find it feasible to defer this item and voted in favour of passing the Model, while the PCB recorded its dissent as a matter of principle.

Consequently, due to the Pakistan cricket team's performance in men's ICC events and bilateral cricket, the PCB's own huge fan base, which leads to significant commercial value, the board was ranked amongst the top-four nations in this model.

This increased share of revenue will mean that a far greater investment can be made in developing cricketing skills and will be beneficial in taking Pakistan cricket to new heights.

The finalised schedule of the Asia Cup is likely to be announced during the ongoing week.

With the opening match scheduled to kick off in Pakistan, the PCB, as the event host, looks forward to welcoming cricket fans from across the world to experience Pakistan's renowned hospitality.