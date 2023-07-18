Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello’s ‘growing differences’ led to their divorce

The news of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorce came as a shock to many fans given their loving relationship through the years.

The couple announced their “difficult decision” to split in a joint statement given to Page Six.

Following this news, an insider close to the Modern Family actress, 51, told People Magazine that the couple had been “growing apart for some time now.”

The source explained that they “tried to resolve things, but they are focused on different areas of their lives.”

Describing the relationship of the pair who married in 2015, the insider described their marriage as “passionate, all-encompassing romance, which kept the flames hot for quite a while.”

The source continued that Vergara and Manganiello “definitely love and respect each other but once that initial passion dies down and other areas get in the way, then little differences get bigger.”

Another source told the outlet of the couple they had “never seen two people so in love, so passionate and so happy.” The insider said that the pair was always seen “laughing, lovey-dovey and really happy. There was a magical glow above their heads. They are both real people and down to earth.”

However, they had “differences in how their lives should go forward and it caused stress.”

The Magic Mike actor, 46, met with Vergara through her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014.

After a whirlwind romance, the couple got engaged in December of that year and they tied the knot in November 2015.