A view of the National Assembly session underway with Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf in the chair, on April 10, 2023. — Twitter/NAofPakistan

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — the two major stakeholders in the Centre — have agreed to dissolve the National Assembly on August 8, sources told Geo News Tuesday.

The five-year constitutional term of the incumbent National Assembly will expire at midnight on August 12, four days after the date on which both parties have reportedly agreed to dissolve the legislature.



More to follow...