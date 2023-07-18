 
Kate Middleton is ‘strength’ behind Prince William

By
Web Desk

|July 18, 2023

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is the ‘strength’ behind her husband Prince William, a royal expert believes.

The royal expert also compared Kate Middleton to King Charles grandmother, the late Queen Mother, due to her ‘soft power.’

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond has claimed that Prince William’s sweet wife uses her ‘soft power’ just like the late Queen Mother.

The royal expert told OK, per Entertainment Daily that people always used to describe Queen Elizabeth’s mother as ‘steel in a velvet glove’.

“She was always charming, gentle and much admired. But, she was also the strength behind her husband, George Vl, and at the Palace, her opinion counted,” Jennie said and added “I think Kate has some of those same qualities.”

Kate Middleton has gradually also earned the respect of the public and rest of the royal family since becoming member of the Firm in 2011, Jennie Bond further claimed.

The royal expert further said, “We look at her now not just as William’s wife, but as our future Queen.”

She added Kate Middleton’s opinion at the palace ‘counts’ as she shares stark similarity with the Queen Mother.

