Christy Carlson Romano says birdshot behind her eye could still blind her

Christy Carlson Romano says a piece of birdshot still lodged behind her eye could leave her blind if it moves.

The Even Stevens and Kim Possible star, 42, gave the update to Fox News Digital while discussing a clay pigeon shooting accident in Texas in February 2025.

“I was peppered with birdshot at about 250 feet away, and I was struck in a fat pocket under my eye and also in my forehead,” she said.

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“I still have birdshot behind my eye about a millimeter away from anything critical. And if it were to move, I would go blind. So, we’re hoping that doesn’t happen.”

The accident happened while she and her husband, Brendan Rooney, were shooting clay pigeons for his birthday.

She said another party in the group fired unsafely in her direction.

Such outings are “quite common” in Texas, she said, but a member of the party “didn’t choose to be responsible with their firearm” and fired too close.

Her initial account said she was hit in five places across her face and skull. She also suffered a concussion.

In her memoir Once Upon a Trainwreck, Romano writes that she collapsed in front of the group and wondered, “Am I dead?” Her vision blurred, and a “dark liquid” appeared to spread across her contact lens.

Doctors decided it was safer to leave the fragment behind her eye in place.

“The lead fragment must remain in place, as surgically removing it could leave me blind,” she wrote on Instagram in February 2025, adding that the shot had missed vital structures by about a millimetre.

She has also said she may never be able to have an MRI again.

Her surgeon, she said, told her he usually removes eyes from children who have been shot with Nerf guns.

She called her recovery “pretty miraculous” and a “medical miracle”, and said the accident has given her a renewed sense of purpose.

“When you have children, you can’t help but start to see the world completely differently after an accident like that,” she said.

She has two daughters with Rooney.

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