Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive sweet advice over Hollywood future

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been advised to use Hollywood actors and writers strike as a "period of reflection."



The Newsweek quoted entertainment expert Mark Boardman as saying that the next six months could be perceived as the most challenging for Harry and Meghan.

The expert further said Archie and Lilibet doting parents find themselves at a crucial juncture in their media journey and the strike would undoubtedly impact their immediate industry moves.

Boardman added this period of reflection could allow them to 'strategize and recalibrate' their image and projects.

"It would provide them with the space to rebuild their public perception and focus on quality content creation rather than being hounded for their next endeavor", he concluded.

The latest advice for the California-based royal couple came days after the Hollywood actors´ union began to strike on Thursday after negotiations to reach a new contract with production studios ended without an agreement.

Actors will join writers in the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years, effectively bringing the giant movie and television business to a halt.