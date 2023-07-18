 
Selena Gomez offers insight into her Lose You To Love Me raw live performance

By
Web Desk

|July 18, 2023

Selena Gomez has recently shared insight into a live rendition of her 2019 song, Lose You To Love Me on social media.

On July 17, the Calm Down hit-maker posted her performance of the tune on TikTok.

In the clip, Selena could be seen wearing a crew neck gray sweater, playing the piano as she sang the song.

The singer lately delivered an emotional version of her song, which was reportedly inspired by her breakup with longtime ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

The 30-year-old songstress wrote in the note, “These were the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me.”

She also added, “Making of... me getting to know myself.”

Captioning the clip, the Only Murders in the Building actress said, “This isn’t the greatest I know so I hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me.”

Meanwhile, the song, which she sang in the clip, was released in October 2019 and she performed at the American Music Awards the following month.

A source spilled to Us Weekly at the time, “Selena had a panic attack ahead of the show.”

“Selena did have a panic attack before her performance, but she ultimately decided to push through and perform anyway,” stated the source.

The source told the outlet, “She had rehearsed and was excited to get back on stage, but she got nervous right before because it’s been a while.”

Back in 2022, Selena opened up about her link between her song and breakup on AppleTV+ documentary, My Mind & Me, Selena.

The singer added, “I felt worst breakup ever had to happen so that I learned to choose myself and choose life again.”

