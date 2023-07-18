Oppenheimer star Matt Damon dishes on ‘most significant’ partnership in his life

Matt Damon has recently dished on his “most significant” partnership in his life.



Speaking on Willie Geist’s Sunday Today, the Bourne Identity star was questioned to name three important partnerships in his life.

Matt replied, “Between Ben Affleck and my wife Luciana Barroso and Gary White ...Those are the three most significant partnerships in my life. And all those things are going really well.”

However, Willie asked again to name one out of the three which is why, Matt said, “Obviously, my wife.”

Back in 2019, Matt tattooed all four of his daughters’ name on his right upper arm, in addition to his wife tattoo.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Matt shared, “On a whim, my wife said, ‘We’re going to get tattoos today,’ so I got a tattoo of her name of his body art. And it always felt alone on my arm, and I’ve always wanted to put the kids on there.”

He added, “So, now I got the kids on there, and now I’ve got to figure out a way to pull it all together.”