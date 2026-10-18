Ellen DeGeneres confesses she misses being on screen after workplace scandal

Ellen suffered a dramatic fall from grace when she was accused by former employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show of creating a 'toxic' workplace

Ellen DeGeneres became visibly emotional after revealing that she had no work lined up during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday.

The star, 68, who hosted her self-titled talk show for more than two decades, saw it come to an end in 2022 following allegations of workplace bullying.

During her appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Ellen reflected on her lengthy absence from television, admitting that she 'missed' being on TV, but had no work lined up.

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres embraces newer chapter of life with Portia de Rossi in UK?

Speaking about her break from the spotlight, Ellen said: 'I've nothing really going on and I really miss being on TV. I miss a lot about it – laughing with the writers and the audience. I think about doing stuff here.'

'I think it is pretty easy to get on TV here – you have a pottery show, you have a sewing show, and you even have a show about people watching TV shows!'

Ellen announced the end of her talk show in 2021 after an internal investigation was launched into allegations of workplace bullying.

She has since been living in The Cotswolds with her wife Portia de Rossi.

Ellen suffered a dramatic fall from grace when she was accused by former employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show of creating a 'toxic' workplace where racism, bullying and sexual harassment were abundant.

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres in talks with Kelly Clarkson as she plans return to TV: Source